ShareChat is the best social app to communicate with friends, share jokes, and avail daily news from India within seconds. It's available in 14 Indian languages like Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Rajasthani and Haryanavi
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
⭐️
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Cool! Any plans on expanding it outside India?
Upvote Share·