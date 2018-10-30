Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → ShareAStory

ShareAStory

Read somebody's story or share your own story to the world

get it

Life is about sharing stories next to the camp fire with friends, in a bar late at night or stuck in traffic. Humanity for as long as history goes back, has been sharing stories. Its the reason we are where we are today as a race. It is what connects us and brings us closer together. That is what life is about, SHARING STORIES.

Reviews

1459779
 

Discussion

Hunter
1459779
Jacques Celliers
Makers
1459779
Jacques Celliers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
1459779
Jacques CelliersMaker@jacques_celliers · Love programming and love music.
I think this is a great idea. Use it and lets start sharing stories
Upvote ·