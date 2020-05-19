Discussion
Alex Gogl
Maker
Hey Product Hunt folks! 👋🏻 I'm so excited to share my newest project with you. 🎉 You can use shareit.video to: 📣 simplify internal bug reporting 📑 create video documentations 👨🏻💻 get customer feedback 💻 understand open source project issues faster Last week I wanted to send a friend a short video of an issue on a website but there didn't seem to be anything that would let me send a short 10 sec screen recording. Loom sounded great and the team behind it does some incredible work (definitely check them out!) but I didn't want to install an extension again. So I decided to build shareit.video which does just that. It let's you share screen recordings instantly. No extensions, no apps, no logins. I hope you'll find it as useful as I do. Let me know what you think!
