One-click screen recorder that lets you share recordings instantly, directly in your browser. Simplify bug reporting, document business processes, understand open source issues faster or showcase your product. No software or extensions needed.
Maker
Hey Product Hunt folks! 👋🏻 I'm so excited to share my newest project with you. 🎉 You can use shareit.video to: 📣 simplify internal bug reporting 📑 create video documentations 👨🏻‍💻 get customer feedback 💻 understand open source project issues faster Last week I wanted to send a friend a short video of an issue on a website but there didn't seem to be anything that would let me send a short 10 sec screen recording. Loom sounded great and the team behind it does some incredible work (definitely check them out!) but I didn't want to install an extension again. So I decided to build shareit.video which does just that. It let's you share screen recordings instantly. No extensions, no apps, no logins. I hope you'll find it as useful as I do. Let me know what you think!
