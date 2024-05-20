Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Share Brewfiles
Share Brewfiles
See what tech stack other developers are using
Visit
Upvote 29
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Run a quick CLI command to upload your Brewfile packages to our site. Then, check out other developers' packages, see our leaderboard to discover top tools, and have some fun generating your very own dev personality type to share with your friends!
Launched in
Developer Tools
GitHub
Tech
+1 by
Share Brewfiles
PREM AI
Ad
Focus on your Product - We handle the AI complexities.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Warp
2,567 upvotes
I relied on Warp AI heavily to debug errors I was getting in running the Astro project as well as the CLI Node.js logic. I also used Warp Drive to store all my workflows for the project.
About this launch
Share Brewfiles
See what tech stack other developers are using
0
reviews
37
followers
Follow for updates
Share Brewfiles by
Share Brewfiles
was hunted by
Jessica Wang
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Tech
. Made by
Jessica Wang
,
Kyle Ribant
and
Chris Pennington
. Featured on May 31st, 2024.
Share Brewfiles
is not rated yet. This is Share Brewfiles's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report