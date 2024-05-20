Launches
Share Brewfiles

See what tech stack other developers are using

Run a quick CLI command to upload your Brewfile packages to our site. Then, check out other developers' packages, see our leaderboard to discover top tools, and have some fun generating your very own dev personality type to share with your friends!
Developer Tools
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Warp
Warp
2,567 upvotes
I relied on Warp AI heavily to debug errors I was getting in running the Astro project as well as the CLI Node.js logic. I also used Warp Drive to store all my workflows for the project.
About this launch
