We’re mobilizing a group of engaged volunteers to bring groceries and supplies to members of the community at high-risk. We are focused mostly on the elderly and immunocompromised, but are available to help anyone in need.
Last week, we launched Shaper Hands in response to COVID-19 taking inspiration from Invisible Hands NYC. Since then several similar solutions have been built. We're able to launch these sites in hundreds of cities around the world with the help of the Global Shapers Community. We are currently servicing the greater Los Angeles area with Sacramento, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Atlanta hopefully coming online soon. If you're healthy and have some free time to deliver supplies in your neighborhood please sign-up. If you want to help get the word out, click to tweet here >> https://ctt.ac/ct95K
As one of the members involved in helping with this project. We are excited to see all the traction we are getting from the public who are taking the time to help the vulnerable segments of our population.
