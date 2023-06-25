Products
Shape Up Board for Jira
Shape Up Board for Jira
Hill chart app for seamless practice of Shape Up
Shape Up Board for Jira provides the hill chart and integrated swim lanes to help Shape Up teams track and sequence their work.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Software Engineering
by
Shape Up Board for Jira
About this launch
Shape Up Board for Jira
Hill chart app for seamless practice of Shape Up
Shape Up Board for Jira by
Shape Up Board for Jira
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Software Engineering
. Made by
Jonni Gani
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
Shape Up Board for Jira
is not rated yet. This is Shape Up Board for Jira's first launch.
