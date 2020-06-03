Discussion
Karam Sihra
Today we're excited to launch the Shape Divider web app that we've been working on. Over the years we've loved using shape dividers on various different projects. They have the ability to create a huge impact on the overall design and theme of a website. We decided to work on this small project as a free tool to hopefully help designers and developers speed up the process of implementing such things. We hope to add more pre-made SVG shape dividers in the future and to improve this app as feedback comes in. If at least one person finds this tool useful, we'll be happy :) Let us know what you think.
Fantastic! Nicely designed and very useful. Thanks.
