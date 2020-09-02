discussion
I am a huge fan of Shape 1.0, and really excited to see this release. Congrats!
Hi PH! In all my design and code projects, I always need to use a large collection of icons and illustrations. They’re the life of any design and presentation. While there are a lot of sets out there, most of them are not comprehensive, inconsistent and with very few customizations limited in the design tool which can be hard for non-designers. With Shape, you can quickly pick full variations, presets, colors, size, stroke width directly in our web editor and export to virtually any format perfect for web, mobile and for design tools. 12 months ago, we started this project with 1,000 unique assets. Since then, we’ve worked really hard to increase that number to 5,000 and we completely redesigned and rebuilt the editor with more customizations than ever before. We even have Figma libraries now! Check out the free assets and try our new editor – we have a 30% discount for Product hunters: https://shape.so/?ref=producthunt Meng
Love the video in the beginning, the way the screen recording is done. DId you use a tool for that?
@larskarbo Thank you! We use After Effects for all our promo videos. We even have a course for it: https://designcode.io/ae-3d-came... :)
Been a customer for a while now and it's great! Love it for Gatsby sites and for anything that support Lottie like Elementor or Ludus
@jose_sotelo_cohen Thank you Jose, we've been using Gastby for more than 2 years now!
@jonascisum Hi, Jonas! Thank you for catching the bug. We're working on fixing it. Quick question - are you downloading the asset from the modal or via the inspector on the bottom right?
@harowitzblack I tried to replicate the issue and use both the modal and the inspector. Both are having the issue. New issue: I'm not able to choose 128px in the modal so I chose 120px. The downloaded png. says 128px in the filename though, and it's still 64px for @1 version and 128px for the @2 version.
@jonascisum thank you Jonas, I'll look into these issue and fix it ASAP.