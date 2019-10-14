Log InSign up
Shakeout

A social app where posts that are not popular get deleted

With Shakeout, anybody can post photos freely.
However, the caveat is that posts that aren't cool or hip will automatically be deleted by the system's own algorithm. There is no "like", "comment" or "follow" in this app.
SHIGERU FUKUOKA
Maker
Hi, Product Hunters👋 My name is Fukuoka, and I am a creator working in Japan. I have done some side projects while working as a businessman. Because I was living a life unrelated to the program, I made this app via outsourcing. This app is still incomplete. I would really appreciate your feedback. Since I do not have a huge budget, this will be a Android-only release, but I plan to develop the iOS version depending on the app's evaluation. It is a free, no charge app. If you have an Android, please try this survival social networking service! Thank you very much.
Also, I am not that great at English. I also requested somebody to translate this article. It may take a long time for me to answer, or there may be some strange English, but please forgive me in that case.
