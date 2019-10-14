Discussion
SHIGERU FUKUOKA
Hi, Product Hunters👋 My name is Fukuoka, and I am a creator working in Japan. I have done some side projects while working as a businessman. Because I was living a life unrelated to the program, I made this app via outsourcing. This app is still incomplete. I would really appreciate your feedback. Since I do not have a huge budget, this will be a Android-only release, but I plan to develop the iOS version depending on the app's evaluation. It is a free, no charge app. If you have an Android, please try this survival social networking service! Thank you very much.
Also, I am not that great at English. I also requested somebody to translate this article. It may take a long time for me to answer, or there may be some strange English, but please forgive me in that case.
