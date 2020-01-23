Deals
Shake Light
Shake Light
App that turns on the flashlight with a shake of the phone
Android
Productivity
+ 2
Shake Light is a free (without ads) Android app that help you easily turn on and off the flashlight by shaking your phone.
The app can be easily configured and detects when is in a pocket to avoid miss activations.
Give it a try!
28 minutes ago
