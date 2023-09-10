Shadergradient 1.0

ShaderGradient is a design tool to create beautiful moving gradients. Make stunning visuals by adding natural movements and effects to the gradient. It's available on your favorite tools, like Framer, Figma, and React.
Automate SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance. Get $1000 off
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Help us make the tool more useful and creative!- Is there any type of gradients or visual expressions that you want us to add to ShaderGradient?- What kind of features would benefit your workflow?- If you spot any bugs, let us know!"