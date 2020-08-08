Discussion
Tia Dawson
I really like how you don’t always have to bet with money. It makes challenges and bets on anything really fun for my friends and I. I also like how there is a social feed, where you can see people’s bets and interact with them.
@tia_dawson thanks!
People have been waiting for this for a long time
@michaelc3199 we think so too!
Love this! Always found betting was a good excuse to stay in touch with friends. Keep it up guys.
@michael_marcus12 thanks!
Ever made a bet with a friend or colleague? Sure you have! Bets are fun! But we often lose track of them and have difficulty sharing and remembering their outcomes. Settlyt is the first and only digital home for everyday bets between friends. We're taking a platform approach where we offer a variety of features but all of the content is entirely user-generated. We'd love for you to download our app or checkout our website and give us some feedback! Got Questions? Throw them in the comments and I'll get back to you ASAP
Really interesting idea you have here!!!
@wil_sullivan thanks! Give us a download and let us know what you think of the product so far!