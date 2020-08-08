  1. Home
A digital home for bets between friends

Settlyt is the first and only digital home for everyday bets between friends.
We’re energizing friendships by enabling our users to make and track bets on anything imaginable.
Exclusive: Meet the New Cohort of Harvard's Launch Lab XA little over a month after inducting 176 startups to its fall venture incubation program, Harvard Innovation Labs is opening doors to a new cohort-the second annual Launch Lab X program. Unlike the venture incubation program that runs 12 weeks, Launch Lab X is a nine-month program.
The Buzz COVIDeo Startup Series: Settlyt, The New Way to Bet & Challenge FriendsWe chatted with Jake Shinder, Founder and CEO of Setllyt, a platform for user-generated competitions, challenges, and friendly bets. Jake shares how the comp...
Settlyt - A Digital Home For CompetitionFriendly bets and challenges are part of our everyday culture. Almost everyone has uttered, "I can beat you at this," or "she will win that," at one point or another. Friends track and manage the bets and outcomes through some mangled patchwork of physical and digital workarounds, yet these interactions still have no digital home.
Tia Dawson
I really like how you don’t always have to bet with money. It makes challenges and bets on anything really fun for my friends and I. I also like how there is a social feed, where you can see people’s bets and interact with them.
Michael Chiaradonna
People have been waiting for this for a long time
Jake Shinder
Maker
@michaelc3199 we think so too!
Michael Marcus
Love this! Always found betting was a good excuse to stay in touch with friends. Keep it up guys.
Jake Shinder
Maker
Ever made a bet with a friend or colleague? Sure you have! Bets are fun! But we often lose track of them and have difficulty sharing and remembering their outcomes. Settlyt is the first and only digital home for everyday bets between friends. We're taking a platform approach where we offer a variety of features but all of the content is entirely user-generated. We'd love for you to download our app or checkout our website and give us some feedback! Got Questions? Throw them in the comments and I'll get back to you ASAP
Wil Sullivan
Really interesting idea you have here!!!
Jake Shinder
Maker
@wil_sullivan thanks! Give us a download and let us know what you think of the product so far!
