WhatsApp AI Appointment Setter. ChatGPT powered appointment setter. Qualifies leads and books them into your calendar. Never miss a lead again.
in Messaging, Sales, Marketing. Made by
Timo
and
Josef Büttgen
. Featured on January 9th, 2025.
Setter AI
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Setter AI's first launch.