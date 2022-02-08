Sign In
A community portal built on Slack
🏷 Free Options
Slack
Sets is an add on for Slack that creates a community portal. It features:
Simple profiles for members to find people with similar interests
A wiki for your members to share resources
A calendar of events that keeps your community up to date
