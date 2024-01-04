Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Setify
Setify
Ranked #8 for today

Setify

Your simple gym workout tracker

Free
Embed
🏋️‍♂️ Effortless Gym Tracking: Setify is designed for one thing - to make tracking your gym sets straightforward. No ads, no workout suggestions, no intrusive pop-ups, just a seamless experience to log and monitor your progress effortlessly.
Launched in
Android
Health & Fitness
Sports
 +1 by
Setify - Gym Workout Tracker
About this launch
Setify - Gym Workout Tracker
Setify - Gym Workout TrackerWelcome to Setify - Your Simple Gym Workout Tracker!
0
reviews
80
followers
Setify by
Setify - Gym Workout Tracker
was hunted by
Josip Domazet
in Android, Health & Fitness, Sports. Made by
Josip Domazet
. Featured on January 5th, 2024.
Setify - Gym Workout Tracker
is not rated yet. This is Setify - Gym Workout Tracker's first launch.
Upvotes
60
Vote chart
Comments
17
Vote chart
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#60