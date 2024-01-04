Products
Ranked #8 for today
Setify
Your simple gym workout tracker
Upvote 60
🏋️♂️ Effortless Gym Tracking: Setify is designed for one thing - to make tracking your gym sets straightforward. No ads, no workout suggestions, no intrusive pop-ups, just a seamless experience to log and monitor your progress effortlessly.
Launched in
Android
Health & Fitness
Sports
Setify - Gym Workout Tracker
About this launch
Setify - Gym Workout Tracker
Welcome to Setify - Your Simple Gym Workout Tracker!
Setify by
Setify - Gym Workout Tracker
was hunted by
Josip Domazet
in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Sports
. Made by
Josip Domazet
. Featured on January 5th, 2024.
Setify - Gym Workout Tracker
is not rated yet. This is Setify - Gym Workout Tracker's first launch.
Upvotes
60
Comments
17
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#60
