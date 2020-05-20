Discussion
Love how this product uses web technologies at the core
@adamdbradley AGREED! AMAZING
@manucorporat it looks amazing 👏 I have seen your early progress on Twitter, impressive how far you went👍
@georges_gomes Thanks a lot Georges!! it's been indeed an good progress in weird times haha
Hey PH! My name is Manu and today I want to show you a project I have been working on since I broke my leg last year. Back in October 2019, I met with some friends around Kreuzberg, a vibrant area of Berlin. That night I broke my ankle in the most stupid way you can imagine. Everything I was doing stopped that day, everything I was working on. After my first ankle surgery, I felt something was not ok, so I tried to get my health data and ask for a second opinion. After dealing with a very stressful process, I managed to get a CD with my data, I struggled to find a good patient focus app to make sense of the data myself, so I decided to open my laptop and see what I could do. *Set.health* is my attempt to improve patient access to information by applying my background in API design, security, and computer graphics. You can think of it, like a *Mapbox for health data*. The same way Uber or Deliveroo does not build their own maps, Sethealth applies to medical products. Hospitals, implant companies, patients apps, small clinics, students, or any healthcare company building products. With Sethealth I want to solve the trickiest aspects of healthcare software while simplifying the legal and data security issues for other companies, so they can build faster and better products. Ship health software in a different way, without those long sales processes and costly licenses, get as many people as possible building products that matter, keeping developers happy, and creating a new feedback loop to move much faster. Oh! btw, there is free access to the technology today, but because of legal compliance, we would love to have personal onboarding! 📱 You can also try the augmented reality demo with your own iPhone ! 📱 It is not a generic 3D model but generated on-demand based on a real computed tomography! Manu.
@manucorporat This idea is amazing MANU! I've been thinking for a while 1) How can I GET my medical data. 2) How can I process and understand it. I've tested out the prototype and set.health makes everything so easy! I'm curious, what would it be the next steps for the product?
@jgferreiro Thanks Jorge! We found reaching hospitals and doctors directly in step one was much harder than trying to work closely with software companies that have already built this relationships with the health industry. So today, we put all the efforts on this. However the plan is to keep improving the tech and building the relationships, in order to ship our product directly to health institutions, hopwfuly deprecating the old CD format as way to share this data!