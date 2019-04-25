Setalist - The easist way to make awesome lists for the internet
Tobi RohmannMaker@toomaime · Founder Teacherjobs.io
Hey folks, so this is a little fun project of me - I am always looking for lists of the best places, products, services etc. and wanted to have a place where I can easily and quickly ask a question and see the best answers based on the experience of others. This is the idea behind 🛰️ Setalist - A place to make awesome lists for the internet. I kept it very simple for the beginning. So you can create an account, upvote/downvote answers (once), create lists, and add answers to questions. Of course the product is a work in progress (you can follow it here: https://getmakerlog.com/products...) but I hope you like it! Let me know what you think and tell me features you would like to see! Cheers 🖖, Tobi
Damjanski@damjanski · Do Something Good
<3 <3 <3
