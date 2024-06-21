Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Set Sleep Pro
Set Sleep Pro

Set Sleep Pro

Put your computer to sleep

Payment Required
Set custom or preset timers to put your computer to sleep, receive notifications, and optional audio cues. Reduce power consumption, manage screen time, and extend your computer's lifespan with an intuitive, minimal design. Download now!
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
 by
Set Sleep Pro
beehiiv
beehiiv
Ad
The newsletter platform built for growth | 30-Day Free Trial
About this launch
Set Sleep Pro
Set Sleep ProPut your computer to sleep
0
reviews
14
followers
Set Sleep Pro by
Set Sleep Pro
was hunted by
Eric David Smith
in Mac, Productivity, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Eric David Smith
. Featured on June 22nd, 2024.
Set Sleep Pro
is not rated yet. This is Set Sleep Pro's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-