Set is a visual card game: 81 cards have symbols with different colors, shapes, number and filling. A Set is three cards where every feature is either all the same, or all different. Grab as many Sets as you can find: the player with the most at the end wins!
MakerInteraction designer
Hello Product Hunt! For my first post here, I'd like to introduce Set, a visual card game. Set is a game where 81 cards have symbols with different colors, shapes, number and filling. A Set is three cards where every feature is either all the same, or all different. Grab as many Sets as you can find: the player with the most cards at the end wins! Here are a few things that are already implemented: 🤖 AI mode: play against the computer in easy, medium or hard difficulty! 💡 In-game tutorial: onboard with a simple tutorial to discover the rules (easy to understand, hard to master!) 📱 Cross-device playability: you should be able to play on your computer, tablet or smartphone! (Smart fridges and connected pillows not yet supported.) 🎨 Palettes: this game relies on color vision, but has built-in color palettes for people with color vision impairments. You can also build your own custom palette, and share it with a single click! 🔊 Bleep, bloop: funny sounds are definitely involved (of course you can turn these off) Here's a roadmap of some features that I'd like to implement in the future: ⚡ Versus mode: play against your friends! ☕ Zen mode: play with no opponent, no timer, and no score. ⌨️ Accessibility: more accessibility features, such as 100% keyboard playability. 🏆 Leaderboards: born to win? This will be your place to shine. Thank you for taking the time to read this. If you play the game, please feel free to share your feedbacks, comments or suggestions, I would really appreciate it! I would also be glad to answer any question, so don't hesitate! 😊 -- Disclaimer: I am not the designer of the original game. In fact, you may have played the physical version of this board game before: Set was designed by Marsha Falco in 1974, and published by Set Enterprises in 1991. I am not in any way affiliated with Set Enterprises, Inc. or the SET® card game. This is an open-source, free-to-play, ad-free version of the game, that aims at recreating the experience online. If you enjoy playing, consider buying a physical version of the game ($12.99) to show your support towards the editor. 🙌
