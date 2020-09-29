Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Sessionize
Sessionize
The smart way to manage call for papers, speakers and agenda
Events
#5 Product of the Day
Today
Setup customized call for speakers up in minutes, easily curate and manage content, build an event schedule, embed it on your website, or use out-of-the-box mobile app. And much more. Used by 7.000+ event organizers from 90+ countries.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
25 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
2 Reviews
5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment
Send