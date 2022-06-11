Products
Home
→
Product
→
SeshMe
Ranked #9 for today
SeshMe
Fitness with friends
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
SeshMe is a 2-sided market place App for connecting members to group fitness classes. The platform allows fitness professionals to manage bookings, take payments and grow their business through an integrated referral feature.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Social Network
,
Tech
by
SeshMe
About this launch
SeshMe by
SeshMe
was hunted by
Adam McNicholl
in
Health & Fitness
,
Social Network
,
Tech
. Made by
Adam McNicholl
. Featured on June 12th, 2022.
SeshMe
is not rated yet. This is SeshMe's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#9
Weekly rank
#50
