Sesame
Sesame
Conversational speech model that achieves voice presence
Sesame's Conversational Speech Model (CSM) creates AI voices that go beyond text-to-speech, aiming for truly natural and engaging conversations.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Sesame
Conversational Speech Model Achieving Voice Presence
Sesame by
Sesame
Zac Zuo
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Featured on March 5th, 2025.
Sesame
is not rated yet. This is Sesame's first launch.