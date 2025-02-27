Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Sesame
Sesame

Sesame

Conversational speech model that achieves voice presence
Sesame's Conversational Speech Model (CSM) creates AI voices that go beyond text-to-speech, aiming for truly natural and engaging conversations.
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceAudio

Meet the team

Sesame gallery image
Sesame gallery image
About this launch
Sesame
Sesame
Conversational Speech Model Achieving Voice Presence
58
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Sesame by
Sesame
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, Audio. Featured on March 5th, 2025.
Sesame
is not rated yet. This is Sesame's first launch.