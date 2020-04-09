Deals
Service Station
Service Station
Customize your right-click menu
Mac
Mac Menu Bar Apps
Service Station is a modern macOS Finder Extension that lets you customize the Finder's right-click menu. On the Mac App Store.
Add your favourite applications for any file type. Or run scripts directly from Finder.
16 minutes ago
4 Reviews
5.0/5
William Fernandez
This looks quite good. Good luck on the launch,
an hour ago
Steven Dixon
Hunter
@william02057116
Thank you
an hour ago
Scott Gonzalez
Interesting! Congrats.
an hour ago
