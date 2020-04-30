Discussion
Valentine Erokhin
This is an idea that was waiting to be implemented for quite a while already! Thanks for doing that, just tried out the COVID19 service. Wonder if I should try uploading some of my services for everyone to use. Wonder what is your long-term vision with this product?
@valentine_erokhin Thanks for the support! You should upload your service, and we will also help you monetize the APIs with other business out there and feel free to get full support while you publish your APIs We want to be the biggest marketplace for developers, empowering and support users to live by coding. If you need to solve any problem using APIs, Servernope will be the place. =)
Hi guys! As developers, I and my co-founder believe in the creative power of our community. We believe developers will solve most of the next big challenges that are still to come. However, we find difficult for a developer with a great idea, to deploy, distribute, and monetize his or her work. There are so many things to think like hosting, distribution, scaling, marketing, monetization and so on. The worst part: It costs real money! With that in mind, we created Servernope, a Cloud Functions Marketplace that lets developers create, deploy and sell Cloud Functions using their favorite programming language with no server costs (actually, no costs at all =] ). We would love to have your feedback!
@joaogonzalez Congrats on the launch, great work
@onmyway133 Thanks you!! Hope to see your APIs selling in the store! =)