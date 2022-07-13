Products
Serverless SFTP by Stedi
Ranked #10 for today
Serverless SFTP by Stedi
Massively scalable, zero-fixed-cost SFTP
Visit
Upvote 13
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
True serverless SFTP that scales down to zero cost and up to – well, give it your best.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Serverless SFTP
About this launch
Serverless SFTP
Massively scalable, zero-fixed-cost SFTP
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Serverless SFTP by Stedi by
Serverless SFTP
was hunted by
Zack Kanter
in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Zack Kanter
and
David Kanter
. Featured on July 13th, 2022.
Serverless SFTP
is not rated yet. This is Serverless SFTP's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
0
Daily rank
#10
Weekly rank
#72
Report