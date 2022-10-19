Products
This is the latest launch from Serverless SaaS 2.0
See Serverless SaaS 2.0’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Serverless SaaS 3
Ranked #4 for today

Serverless SaaS 3

A premium SaaS boilerplate for Next.js

Payment Required
Serverless SaaS is the perfect starting point for your next SaaS product. Save weeks of development time and launch your product faster.

Serverless SaaS 3 brings many new updates and a dashboard filled with massive resources for SaaS founders.
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools by
Serverless SaaS 2.0
About this launch
Serverless SaaS 2.0Build a SaaS product faster with Next.js & Firebase
2reviews
7
followers
Serverless SaaS 3 by
Serverless SaaS 2.0
was hunted by
Jake Prins
in Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Jake Prins
. Featured on October 23rd, 2022.
Serverless SaaS 2.0
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on August 28th, 2021.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#231