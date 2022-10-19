Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Serverless SaaS 2.0
See Serverless SaaS 2.0’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Serverless SaaS 3
Ranked #4 for today
Serverless SaaS 3
A premium SaaS boilerplate for Next.js
Visit
Upvote 8
75% Discount
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Serverless SaaS is the perfect starting point for your next SaaS product. Save weeks of development time and launch your product faster.
Serverless SaaS 3 brings many new updates and a dashboard filled with massive resources for SaaS founders.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Serverless SaaS 2.0
Lemon.io
Ad
Vetted devs, light rates — and your startup will take off!
Learn more
About this launch
Serverless SaaS 2.0
Build a SaaS product faster with Next.js & Firebase
2
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Serverless SaaS 3 by
Serverless SaaS 2.0
was hunted by
Jake Prins
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Jake Prins
. Featured on October 23rd, 2022.
Serverless SaaS 2.0
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on August 28th, 2021.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#231
Report