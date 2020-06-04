Serverless Headless CMS by Webiny

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Sven Al Hamad
Maker
Hey ProductHunt! I'm thrilled to announce the launch of Webiny Headless CMS. So why you need another Headless CMS? For a change, with this one, you won't worry about scaling, installing, configuring and managing infrastructure. On top of it, Webiny cuts your cloud hosting bill by anywhere between 60% and 80%! You will stop paying for resources you do not use. Now, who doesn't want all that?! Here is a quick overview of some of the features: ✅ Powerful content modelling UI ✅ GraphQL API ✅ Multi-language support ✅ 100% Javascript ✅ Microservices architecture ✅ Support for multiple environments and aliases ... and much more. How is this different than Strapi? Well, Strapi runs on the "traditional" infrastructure, such as virtual machines and similar. That infrastructure is hard to maintain and scale without hiring a big team of expert engineers. Since Webiny runs on serverless infrastructure such as AWS Lambda, it can scale to handle millions of requests out of the box. No need for any performance, devops or network engineers. The other beautiful thing is that with serverless you pay per request. You don't need to heavily over-provision your infrastructure ahead of peak demand events, such as Black Friday and similar. How is this different than Contentful or GraphCMS? Webiny is open-source and you host it yourself. This means you own and have full control over your data. On top of that, you can build custom apps and change any part of the system. Unlike Contentful or GraphCMS where they are a black-box SaaS product which you can't modify. How is this different than Netlify CMS: Netlify CMS is a great solution but it lacks many of the features you'll find in Webiny. Netlify CMS caters for more simple sites. For example, a feature like content modeling is done in code and configuration files. There is no multi-language support, no environments and aliases. Managing users and permissions is very rudimentary. The whole Webiny team is here to answer any of your questions. We hope you give Webiny a try and let us know what you think.
UpvoteShare