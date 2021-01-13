discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mert Akın
MakerAn entrepreneur and economics enthusiast
Hello all! My name is Mert and I am the COO of Sertifier and we are really excited and proud to launch on PH today 🎉 Sertifier is a all-in tool for education certificate management. What does that mean❓ It lets you design, send, and analyze certificates and open badges in one platform ❗️ Education institutions, coaches, organizers or anyone who needs to create credentials to their participants can easily do that now. For institutions: 🥇No more printing tons of paper 🥈No more long and frustrating processes of design instead they now 🥇Do all of it everything effortlessly 🥈Know what skills they provide to their participants 🥉Know how to market this information 🏅Know how the certificates are helping their brand image on social media For individuals: 🥇No more losing your certificates, or ”my dog ate my diploma” scenarios. 🥈No more sending tons of PDF’s of meaningless credentials instead they now: 🥇Can see and share their certificates online whenever they want 🥈Verify the credential with a click Showcase their skills in right a way 🎉We have been working with our 300+ customers from 10+ countries Including likes of Google Developer Circle, Vodafone, Pirelli etc.🎉 Lastly, we would like to thank dear @chrismessina for his endless support and kindness through this process, we are so lucky to work with him.🥺🙏🏼 AND as a thank you for our dear upvoters today, we are planting a tree in your name and we would like it to remain with you. So if you could fill the form below, we will send you a certificate for it! Don’t worry, we won’t send you any more emails afterwards :) https://forms.gle/TCXTF4XErUB6aFQv5
Share