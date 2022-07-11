Products
Serpdog | Google Search API
Ranked #10 for today
Serpdog | Google Search API
An API which allows you to obtain Google Search Results.
Using our SERP API, you get real-time Google Search, News, Videos, and Images results at scale. Get parsed structured data from our fast and reliable API.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Tech
by
Serpdog
About this launch
Serpdog
Google search API
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Serpdog | Google Search API by
Serpdog
was hunted by
Darshan Khandelwal
in
Analytics
,
Tech
. Made by
Darshan Khandelwal
. Featured on July 13th, 2022.
Serpdog
is not rated yet. This is Serpdog's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Daily rank
#10
Weekly rank
#68
