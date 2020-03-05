Discussion
Hello PH photographers! I’m extremely happy to share a new photo tool called Series. It’s the result of years of thinking about photography, curation, and layout. At its simplest, Series is a tool for creating Instagram posts. It’s optimized for that, allowing you to create a wide range of layouts, swipeable carousels, and posts for Stories. It’s different than apps like Unfold and Chroma Stories which are designed around templates and assets, and tools like Photoshop Mix that are fully customizable but with high complexity. Instead, Series is designed around a unique responsive layout grid that’s built for working with multiple photos at once. It’s more flexible than templates, quicker and more precise than straight up drag and drop. 📈 I’ve decided to release Series with subscription pricing. The goal is to create a sustainable business for myself and a small team, and develop Series into much, much more. 🛠 After doing everything from co-founding and building Typekit, to product strategy at VSCO it's been a blast getting back to hands-on, user-facing development. This was my first direct experience with the Apple ecosystem, so learning iOS development and the ins-and-outs of the App Store was a huge, but mostly pain-free learning curve. I’m happy to say I went from “what is Xcode?” to first release in under six months. 👋🏼 Questions about Series or the process of building it? I'll be around and happy to chat. ❤️ Shout out to all the beta testers, plus collaborators @weightshift for the fantastic identity design, and @danrubin for always excellent ideas and feedback from the field.
