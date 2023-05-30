Products
This is the latest launch from Sequin Banking
See Sequin Banking’s previous launch →
Sequin Banking Membership
Sequin Banking Membership
Checking at HYSA rates! Banking by women, for women.
Sequin Banking Members unlock High-Interest *Checking*: 3.31% APY that grows your everyday checking at HYSA rates! Membership includes a customizable Visa® Debit Card, financial education, community and perks - designed by women, for women.
Launched in
Fintech
FemTech
Inclusivity
by
Sequin Banking
All genders welcome! What questions and comments do you have on our new Sequin Banking Membership?
The makers of Sequin Banking Membership
About this launch
Sequin Banking
Banking by women, for women. All genders welcome!
Sequin Banking Membership by
Sequin Banking
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Fintech
FemTech
Inclusivity
. Made by
Vrinda Gupta
Mark Thomas
Amanda Treutler
Simran
. Featured on June 2nd, 2023.
Sequin Banking
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on July 26th, 2021.
