Quick access to relevant pages without cluttering the browser favorites 🔨
Can't hide the links that I'm not interested in.
Would love to be able to integrate one or two charts via an API to make this extension into a small SEO dashboard. :)Ruben Artus has used this product for one day.
Peter Thaleikis
Hey ProductHunt 😺️ I've built another little extension. Again, to solve my own problem - this time while learning more SEO. The SEO Tool Extension: A handy little extension to access SEO-related searches and services quicker. Price: Free 😍️ Available for: - Chrome: https://seotoolextension.com/chrome - Firefox: https://seotoolextension.com/fir... A big, big thank you to Treesukondh (https://takemeaway.life) for pushing me to make it a little nicer and preparing the graphics for the extension 🙏️ Peter
Thanks for making this free! :) Any plans for future monetization? If not, you could think about open sourcing it. @spekulatius1984
Maker
Hey Ruben, thanks for checking it out! No, there aren't any real plans for making money from it at this point. Let's see if it catches on and I might continue adding new cool features and building on top. Generally, I don't think I need to earn money with it tho. @dense_design Peter
