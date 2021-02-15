SEO Operating System

discussion
James Ewen
MakerChecking out some new things
Hello Product Hunt 👋 I'm James and I'm the maker of the SEO OS. I'm super excited to share this with you. First of all, a big thanks to @robjama for hunting this project. Why did I make this? The SEO OS is something that I have been building since I started working in SEO over five years ago. I was always looking for a place to keep everything from content, keywords, and client audits in a single place. Over time I found Notion to be the perfect place for this. This finished product results from over five years of optimization for an SEO workflow that will help you rank higher for search. Over the years, I have also learned and collated many resources included in this. I wanted to help people get started and smash SEO - so I included some of these resources into the premium version. Includes: - Workspace to help manage all aspects of content production, from inception to publication ✍️ - SEO research hub to centralize research, SEO knowledge and do keyword research 🔍 - Outreach - Email copy, tactics, and tools to smash off-page SEO 📈 - Resources - all the content you need to become an expert in the space📚 - Site Health Checklist - over 100 technical SEO tasks to get your site in great shape with instructions and videos ✅ - Guest post list - Over 1000 sites that accept guest posts with contact information 🤝 - 100 link building strategies 🔗 This is for you if: - You're interested in SEO & content marketing - You like to hack your way to growth. - You want to find link building opportunities, guest posts, and more off-page success - You want to improve your on-page SEO - You write content - Your part of an SEO or content agency - You want to centralize your SEO and content efforts - You want to manage research, outreach, and production - You want frameworks to help you get more traffic - You want to learn more about how to get started with SEO I'm in the comments all day for any questions! 🎁 Use the code "PRODUCTHUNT" to get 20% off for the next 24 hours!
V cool! Let's hope notion doesn't go down!
@jamiejones1 🤦♂️ Thanks for the kind words. I think they have it under control now haha
This looks super interesting, does it work on the free plan?
@pauljones1 Thanks! Yes, you can use it on their free plan with no issues ✌️
Congrats on your launch ! It seems super interesting 💚 Upvoted and bought ✊🏻
@johan_bavaud Thanks for the support Johan! Hope you get everything you need from it. Let me know if you have any questions 🙌
Wow will definitely be adding this to our template list!
@growthnotion Amazing! Excited to see it 🔥