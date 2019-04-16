SEO Minion analyzes your On-Page SEO, highlights and checks all links, checks Hreflang tags and compares the SERPs using a location simulator.
Akash Mansukhani
Hey Product Hunt SEO Minion arose from the hundreds of feature requests from Keywords Everywhere users to make doing SEO a little more fun. Right now, we have seven useful features and hope to add many more as we continue building on this extension. 1. Analyze On-Page SEO - quickly check the title, description, headings, open-graph tags for a page 2. Highlight & Check links - highlight and check all internal/external follow/no-follow links on the page. Great to find redirects and broken links 3. Hreflang Checker - check your Hrelfang tags for international SEO 4. SERP Preview - real-time SERP preview. Change title, description and other attributes and view how your SERP looks in real-time 5. Search location simulator - run a non-personalized Google search for two different locations/languages and compare the two SERPs side by side 6. Page indexability & crawl-ability - view issues for pages that cannot be crawled or indexed by Google. 7. Highlight Google's pre-render tag - highlight websites that rank with authority for a keyword. We'd love to get some feedback and are happy to discuss any new feature you want us to implement. - Akash & Dmitry
