  1. Home
  2.  → SEO Asked

SEO Asked

An archive of Googlers tweets & answers on SEO.

Marketing
Growth Hacking
SEO Tools
Seoasked.com archive all Googlers tweets about SEO so you can easily share them back with your team or client. Created with ❤️ for the community.
Our mission: saving SEOs a lot of time by making the research of an old Googler tweet easy like a piece of cake 🧁
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Matthis
Maker
I'm Matt.
Seoasked.com has one mission: saving SEOs a lot of time by making the research of an old Googler tweet easy like a piece of cake 🧁 Did you ever find yourself searching for 10 long minutes an old JohnMu tweet about redirects or website architecture in order to include it in your SEO presentation? With seoasked.com, those days are now gone 🥳 I hope that you will find this website helpful and feel free to contact me if you would like to add a new tweet or just share a feedback on the website. Have fun and keep crawling the web 👨‍💻
Share