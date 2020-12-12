discussion
Matthis
MakerI'm Matt.
Seoasked.com has one mission: saving SEOs a lot of time by making the research of an old Googler tweet easy like a piece of cake 🧁 Did you ever find yourself searching for 10 long minutes an old JohnMu tweet about redirects or website architecture in order to include it in your SEO presentation? With seoasked.com, those days are now gone 🥳 I hope that you will find this website helpful and feel free to contact me if you would like to add a new tweet or just share a feedback on the website. Have fun and keep crawling the web 👨💻
