SEO Analyzer By Neil Patel

A free SEO analyzer for your site

Learn about all the SEO errors you need to fix with step by step instructions, increase your rankings, and make sure there's nothing hindering your site from achieving the top spot on Google.

Reviews
Raz Karmi
Pankaj Patel
Kim Bazak
Helpful
  • Pankaj Patel
    Pankaj PatelFront End Developer
    Pros: 

    Super simple to understand the Interface

    Cons: 

    - None for my use case as a blogger -

    It is really helpful to analyse some basic problems on the site

    Pankaj Patel has used this product for one day.
  • Kim Bazak
    Kim Bazak
    Pros: 

    Easy and intuitive to use, great UI

    Cons: 

    Not enough features for me, but will be jist fine for most use cases

    As a marketer I need to stay updated with the latest products

    Kim Bazak has used this product for one week.
Neil Patel
Neil Patel
Neil Patel
Neil PatelMaker@neilpatel
Thanks for hunting this Raz. Our goal is to make it easier for all startups to get more traffic and improve their odds of succeeding... hopefully the SEO Analyzer helps them get there. Thanks Product Hunt community!
Jimmy R - Writer
Jimmy R - Writer@dbjim21 · Digital Marketing Manager
I like how easy it is to access the tool. Not only that, but it gives truckloads of insights that's helpful for competitor research, too. (among other things).
Neil Patel
Neil PatelMaker@neilpatel
@dbjim21 thanks Jimmy. Glad you like it
