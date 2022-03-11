We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Senyorapp

Senyorapp

Education, community and social life for seniors

  1. 66f11b14-9171-4d69-81fd-85f18f2800f4.png
Senyorapp is Turkey's and Europe's first and only online senior education and socialization platform that offers live and online courses, entertaining and informative content created for seniors to improve themselves individually or professionally.
Embed
Featured
Zendesk for Startups
Promoted
CX software that grows as you go.
Have you used Senyorapp?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.