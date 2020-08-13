Discussion
Hi Product Hunt community! Yaron here from the Sentimeter.ai team. Sentimeter.ai is an open and free web app that allows you to track online sentiment over time on various subjects (at this point only two - presidential candidates Donald Trump & Joe Biden), and to visualize the sentiment change over time. It tracks Twitter as well as various news outlets, and runs an ML based sentiment analysis classifier to determine an aggregated sentiment score per day, and also links back to the most influential news and tweets so you can join the conversation. Key features: - See online sentiment and how it changes over time for US presidential candidates - Choose source between Twitter, traditional news outlets or an aggregated score - Filter the input to get a sentiment about a candidates as it relates to different topics (currently COVID-19, #blacklivesmatter & economy) - Get links back to important positive or negative tweets and news items. Upcoming features : - More topics to track (what would you find interesting to add?) - More chart options - pie chart (positive/negative/neutral breakdown), and also word cloud (which words or terms are the most highly associated with negative or positive sentiments) The tool is open and free - please take a look at sentimeter.ai, share if you found it useful, and most important - we’d love to get your feedback and ideas on how to improve it!
