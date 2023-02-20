Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Sentelo
Sentelo

Sentelo

Learn & write more effectively with AI in your browser

Free Options
Transform your learning journey with just one click! Sentelo - solution for students tired of endless reading & writing. Use this intuitive Chrome extension to quickly summarize, paraphrase or explain any text. Get instant answers to any questions you have!
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Writing, Education +1 by
Sentelo
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you for checking out Sentelo! We would like to know how the product meets your needs. Some questions are: 1. Was the setup process clear and easy? 2. Which functionalities do you value the most? 3. What would you like to see in the future?"

Sentelo
The makers of Sentelo
About this launch
Sentelo
SenteloLearn & write more effectively with AI in your browser
Sentelo by
Sentelo
was hunted by
Mo Assaf
in Chrome Extensions, Writing, Education. Made by
Mo Assaf
and
Daniel Skala
. Featured on February 20th, 2023.
Sentelo
is not rated yet. This is Sentelo's first launch.
