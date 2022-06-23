Products
SensorKit
Ranked #6 for today
SensorKit
The smart home widgets that Apple didn't give us.
Get your favourite sensor information right on your Home screen. Enjoy data about your Home at a glance, in a beautiful widget which perfectly suits the iOS theme, with no hidden fees or in-app purchases.
Launched in
iOS
,
Home
,
Internet of Things
by
SensorKit
About this launch
SensorKit by
SensorKit
was hunted by
Damjan Dimovski
in
iOS
,
Home
,
Internet of Things
. Made by
Damjan Dimovski
. Featured on June 24th, 2022.
SensorKit
is not rated yet. This is SensorKit's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#32
