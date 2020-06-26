Discussion
Stefán Jökull Stefánsson
Hi everyone! We started building Sensivo to help the clinical research community move their patient data from excel files into a secure database with similar functions as a spreadsheet. What we have now built is a spreadsheet that is completely re-engineered for sensitive personal data, where people can store, manage and collaborate on data without worrying about GDPR compliance or risking the privacy of the data subject. We hope you like it.
