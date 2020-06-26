  1. Home
Sensivo

A spreadsheet/database for sensitive personal data

Sensivo is a data mangement platform for storing sensitive personal information. Think Google sheets or Airtable for sensitive information.
Sensivo enables remote collaboration, simplifies data management and amplifies privacy compliance.
Creating the Spreadsheet for Sensitive Personal DataIt all started when I met Aleks at KTH Royal Institute of Technology - where we were both working on our masters in Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management. Right away, we realized how similar, but also different we were from one another.
Hi everyone! We started building Sensivo to help the clinical research community move their patient data from excel files into a secure database with similar functions as a spreadsheet. What we have now built is a spreadsheet that is completely re-engineered for sensitive personal data, where people can store, manage and collaborate on data without worrying about GDPR compliance or risking the privacy of the data subject. We hope you like it.
