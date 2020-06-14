Discussion
Diego
Maker
Hi Makers and Hunters, Sensive started as a tool to bring transparency to the design process by integrating to design tools such as Sketch and Figma, and today we are back here to share our BIGGEST update ever. Sensive is a platform for process-light teams that want to manage projects, assets, and collaboration efforts between teams across multiple Workspaces. Our goal is to build a platform that enables you and your team to collaborate with clients and stakeholders via a simple, easy to use, and flexible workspaces that contain all your assets, design files and much more. We'd love your feedback, and get a sense of it can fit in your workflow.
