Giorgio (Gio) PatriniCofounder and CEO at Sensity
Hi Hunters, We’re excited to launch on ProductHunt and humbled to have @chris hunting us! Our web platform for detecting deepfake videos and GAN-generated faces is live. Features: * Drag & drop videos to detect if they are deepfakes in a few seconds * Likewise, detect synthetic faces of the like of http://thispersondoesnotexist.com, while getting information on the class of GAN that generated them * Query our threat intelligence database to know if a URL points to known deepfake video, and who is targeted by it * Browse our intelligence database looking for public figures attacked by non-consensual deepfake videos, and search by nationality and industry * Add public figures to your personal watchlist to get email alerts when our threat intelligence detect new deepfakes online Try it for yourself for free and let us know what you think: https://platform.sensity.ai
