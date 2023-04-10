Products
Sensible Instruct

Sensible Instruct

GPT-4 document extraction

Transform your documents into structured data with GPT-4. Describe the data you want extracted from any document – structured or unstructured. Get instant results. No need for custom training or manual data entry.
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence
Sensible Instruct by
Sensible Instruct
was hunted by
Dru Wynings
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Dru Wynings
,
Ming Lu
,
Tony Shi
,
Josh Lewis
,
Michael Schultz
,
Olha Kot
and
Mary Mackey
. Featured on April 11th, 2023.
Sensible Instruct
is not rated yet. This is Sensible Instruct's first launch.
