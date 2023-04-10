Products
Sensible Instruct
GPT-4 document extraction
Transform your documents into structured data with GPT-4. Describe the data you want extracted from any document – structured or unstructured. Get instant results. No need for custom training or manual data entry.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
Sensible Instruct
GPT-4 Document Extraction
Sensible Instruct by
Sensible Instruct
was hunted by
Dru Wynings
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dru Wynings
,
Ming Lu
,
Tony Shi
,
Josh Lewis
,
Michael Schultz
,
Olha Kot
and
Mary Mackey
. Featured on April 11th, 2023.
Sensible Instruct
is not rated yet. This is Sensible Instruct's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
8
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#63
