Sense Relief

Relief from VR & Motion Sickness with your Apple Watch

Sense Relief uses your Apple Watch's Taptic Engine to deliver an acustimluation to quickly and effectively help relieve feelings of nausea associated with motion sickness from VR headsets and self driving cars.
Launched in
Apple Watch
Virtual Reality
Health & Fitness
Sense Relief - Relief from VR & Motion Sickness with your Apple Watch
Sense Relief
Matt Bucklin
Matt Bucklin
. Featured on June 9th, 2023.
Sense Relief is not rated yet. This is Sense Relief's first launch.
