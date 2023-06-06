Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Sense Relief
Sense Relief
Relief from VR & Motion Sickness with your Apple Watch
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Sense Relief uses your Apple Watch's Taptic Engine to deliver an acustimluation to quickly and effectively help relieve feelings of nausea associated with motion sickness from VR headsets and self driving cars.
Launched in
Apple Watch
Virtual Reality
Health & Fitness
by
Sense Relief
BugBashes.com
Ad
Get giftcards and swag for reporting bugs in new apps
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We would like to hear what you think about the new iPhone companion app?"
The makers of Sense Relief
About this launch
Sense Relief
Relief from VR & Motion Sickness with your Apple Watch
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Sense Relief by
Sense Relief
was hunted by
Matt Bucklin
in
Apple Watch
,
Virtual Reality
,
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Matt Bucklin
. Featured on June 9th, 2023.
Sense Relief
is not rated yet. This is Sense Relief's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report