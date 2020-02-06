Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Salo Dabbah
Maker
Pro
Thanks for hunting us Kevin! Hello Product Hunt✌, I’m Salo co-founder of Sensai Metrics, we’re excited to be here. After working on e-commerce for the last 8 years we realized most e-commerce stores make decisions based on their gut and most of the times those are wrong decisions that end up costing them a lot of time and money, this is why we started building Sensai Metrics, an analytics tool focused on e-commerce that doesn’t just give you pretty data to analyze but also useful and actionable insights. We centralize all of your data (e-commerce platform, marketing and analytics tools) and analyze it with different data science models to give you clear and actionable insights, predictions and recommendations that help you make fast data-driven decisions to grow your revenue, optimize your budget and save a lot of time and money in the process. Our goal is for us to be your data science team and for you to take meaningful action 🚀 Our main features are: Clv and customer segmentation: Increase your retention and acquire more valuable customers with our exportable audiences Budget allocation: We predict your sales for the next 30 days (with less than 6% margin of error 🤯) and give you the most optimized way to allocate your marketing budget. Customer Journey: We tell you the role every source is playing in your customer journey towards conversion Custom Insights: Prove any hypothesis on your store by asking us the likelihood of an event to happen based on any variable you want, you’ll get the answer in a matter of seconds 😉 Feel free to check us out, we’d love to hear your feedback 🙏
UpvoteShare