Senior meet Junior

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Leonard Bogdonoff
Maker
I've noticed that people with really interesting side projects don't always have the bandwidth to execute at the pace they want. At the same time, I find a lot of junior developers looking for opportunities to expand their craft. It's easiest to learn when you have something real to work on. But without opportunities that provide real world project experience, it's hard to get real world experience. I thought it would be nice for junior developers to get opportunities to put their name on a project, while also seeing how something gets launched with real users works.
Upvote (1)Share