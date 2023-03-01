Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Sengoku: Yōkai
Sengoku: Yōkai
A persistent browser based RPG game
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Sengoku: Yōkai is fully developed by one person, the game experience is like in old browser text based games but with the fresh modern look. One of the main themes are Yokais that player can use as a class that you would have in normal MMO.
Launched in
RPGs
,
Indie Games
,
MMOs
by
Sengoku: Yōkai
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
Sengoku: Yōkai
A persistent browser based RPG game
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Sengoku: Yōkai by
Sengoku: Yōkai
was hunted by
Daniel Piotrowski
in
RPGs
,
Indie Games
,
MMOs
. Made by
Daniel Piotrowski
. Featured on March 3rd, 2023.
Sengoku: Yōkai
is not rated yet. This is Sengoku: Yōkai's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#269
Report