Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Seneca
Seneca
AI Grading Assistant
Visit
Upvote 44
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Seneca is your AI Grading Assistant. Create assignments and submit attempts, after which Seneca utilizes large language models to grade and give feedback on the attempts. Input can be given on the grading to make it more accurate.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
by
Seneca - Your AI Grading Assistant
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We'd really love some feedback on the interface! Thanks."
The makers of Seneca
About this launch
Seneca - Your AI Grading Assistant
AI Grading Assistant
0
reviews
57
followers
Follow for updates
Seneca by
Seneca - Your AI Grading Assistant
was hunted by
jeandre le cornu
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
. Made by
jeandre le cornu
,
Ewan Hickling
and
Corne Coetzee
. Featured on February 2nd, 2024.
Seneca - Your AI Grading Assistant
is not rated yet. This is Seneca - Your AI Grading Assistant's first launch.
Upvotes
44
Comments
16
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report