I have used Sendy for years for email marketing and couldn't be more happy with it. It's cheap and leverages Amazon SES for email delivery.
Collins AgbonghamaHunter@w3guy · Founder, Proper Fraction Limited
You can't go wrong with Sendy. By the way, if you are looking for ways to automatically send your WordPress posts to your list in Sendy immediately they are published, I built a thing for it. See https://mailoptin.io/email-autom...
Knight @imknight · Newbie Maker, ProductizeHQ
congra for the v4 launch !
