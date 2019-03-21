Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Sendy 4

Sendy 4

Send newsletters, 100x cheaper via Amazon SES

get it
I have used Sendy for years for email marketing and couldn't be more happy with it. It's cheap and leverages Amazon SES for email delivery.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Collins Agbonghama
Collins Agbonghama
Makers
Ben Ho
Ben Ho
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Collins Agbonghama
Collins AgbonghamaHunter@w3guy · Founder, Proper Fraction Limited
You can't go wrong with Sendy. By the way, if you are looking for ways to automatically send your WordPress posts to your list in Sendy immediately they are published, I built a thing for it. See https://mailoptin.io/email-autom...
Upvote ·
Knight 
Knight @imknight · Newbie Maker, ProductizeHQ
congra for the v4 launch !
Upvote ·